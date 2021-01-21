A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, January 22, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2401 N. Broadway Avenue, Tyler, Texas. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Memorial donations in memory of Michael may be made to The Humane Society’s ‘Pets Fur People’ at 1823 CR 386, Tyler Texas 75708 / www.petsfurpeople.org.
Michael Odell Deason
TYLER — Michael Odell Deason, born March 16, 1951 in Huntington Beach, California, died in Tyler, Texas on January 17, 2021. Michael was predeceased by his children Matthew Deason and Michaela Deason. He is survived by his children Laura DiGerolamo, Ryan Deason, Sarah Deason, Mikey Deason, Michelle McCormick, Dana Gray, Jesse Deason and Amanda Deason.
