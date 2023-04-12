Michael M. Collier
WHITEHOUSE — Michael M. Collier, age 68, of Whitehouse, Texas passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born on Sunday, October 3, 1954 on Davis Monthan AFB in Tucson, Arizona.
Michael proudly served in the U.S. Air Force between 1972-1992 and retired with the Rank of Master Sergeant. He was a level three Supervisor for the majority of his 24 years at Target following. Michael enjoyed going to auctions in his free time, and working on home improvement projects. He loved playing board games, and being in the outdoors gardening. Michael was an avid reader and western movie watcher. Overall, he absolutely loved spending quality time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Priscilla Collier of Whitehouse; daughters and son-in-laws, Jacquelyn (Brett) Lackey of Tyler, Jennifer Collier of Whitehouse, and Yvonne (Jason) Beaton of Whitehouse; grandkids, Michael and Abigail Lackey of Tyler, and Landon, Ayden and Zoey Beaton of Whitehouse; siblings and in-laws, Marcell (Terry) Wilcox of Hallsville, Melany (John) Simon of Tyler, Mark (Terry) Collier of San Antonio and Melissa (Frank) Rivera of Tyler; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Mary Collier.
A time of visitation for Michael will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, following the rosary from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. A mass of christian burial will occur Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:00 am in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Jason Wilcox, John Wilcox, Barnaby Simon, Garrett Collier, Cruz Rivera, Brett Lackey, Jason Beaton and Landon Beaton.
