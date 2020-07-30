Michael Lynn Cottle
TYLER — Michael Lynn Cottle departed this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 73. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Deacon Bill Necessary officiating. A visitation is set for Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00, starting with a rosary at 5:00.
Mike was born June 26, 1947 in Fredericksburg, TX to Oren and Merle Cottle. Mike enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served aboard the USS Halsey during the Vietnam War. He worked as the Plant Manager at Foam Products of Tyler since 1977. He married the love of his life Peggy Monosmith on October 26, 1974. Mike was an expert outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and golfing. He was known for his smoked brisket and willingness to always lend a helping hand to others. Mike could light up a room with his humor.
Mike is survived by his wife Peggy; his daughters and their spouses Deesa and Randle Loving, Abbie and Tim Smith and Katie and Nabil Basma; his grandchildren Cassidy Loving, Kristian Loving and Kaitlynn Basma. He is also survived by his sisters Saundra Edwards and Sue Marrs and spouse, Don Marrs and his nieces Lisa Barrett, Kari McGlothlin and Tara Rock, along with their families.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Merle Peril and Oren Cottle and his loving grandparents, Abbie and Sylvanus Cottle.
