Mike graduated from Ellsworth Junior College and attended the University of Iowa. He worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation for a few years before joining the staff at The Radcliffe Security State Bank. Mike met the beautiful Lana Murphy, a fellow polio victim, from Iowa Falls. Despite Lana forgetting their first date, appearing at the door in hair rollers and PJs, Mike was smitten. They married October 15, 1977.
Weary of the Iowa winters, Mike and Lana decided to move south in 1985. They settled in Tyler, Texas where Mike worked in banking and Lana in healthcare. Mike finished his working career with the Texas Department of Human Services, retiring in 2001. Mike and Lana enjoyed their retirement years with travel, family and friends. Mike was an avid sports fan and could be seen at many UT Tyler Patriot sporting events. Eventually the ravages of polio and post-polio syndrome made mobility more and more difficult. Power wheelchairs and a handicap accessible van kept them active and self-sufficient.
Lana passed away October 15 2017, their 40th wedding anniversary. Mike moved to an assisted living facility in 2019. As with all his previous adventures, Mike quickly made friends and endeared himself to those who knew him. His infectious smile and sense of humor earned him many friends. His strength of character and perseverance in the face of physical limitations earned him the respect of all.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Lana. Mike is survived by brother, Bernie (Nancy); nephews, Chad Klug, Jeffrey Klug (Clare), Michael Klug (Katie); great-niece, Lenora; sisters-in-law, Sandy Murphy, and Susan (Marvin) Prins; and countless friends.
Due to the pandemic, no memorial service will be held. Entombment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to PATH - People Attempting to Help - 402 W Front St; Tyler Texas 75702, or a charity of the donor’s choice.