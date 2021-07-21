Michael John Perrecone
TYLER — Michael Perrecone was born in Rockford, IL and moved to Rockton, IL. He moved to Tyler, TX 10 Years ago. He graduated from University of Platteville, WI with a Bachelors in Criminal Justice. He married his wife Renee Vincent in 1991 and welcomed son Michael Perrecone Jr in 1992. Michael is survived by his Wife, Renee Perrecone; Son Michael Perrecone Jr and wife Dezarea Perrecone, Grandson Giovanni; Sisters Mary Lee and Barbara Duthfoy. A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 AM on Saturday July 24th at Lake View Community Church.