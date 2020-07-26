Michael Gordon Hall
WHITEHOUSE — Michael Gordon Hall was born October 23, 1964, in Palestine, Texas. He had been a resident of the Whitehouse area for over 45 years. Michael passed away unexpectedly at his home in Troup on July 18, 2020.
Michael was a beloved son, brother and uncle. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for his family and friends. He worked for many years at Carrier in Tyler.
Survivors include his parents, George and Melva; his siblings and their spouses, David and Carrie Hall, and Brenna and Matt Norman; along with his nieces and nephew, Bethany Hall, Audrey Hall, Hunter Norman, and Autumn Norman; and his precious dog, Chloe.
A graveside memorial service will held be at a later date.
