Michael Gary Jefferson
TYLER — Michael Gary Jefferson was born July 31, 1943 to Robert Bryan “R.B.” Jefferson and Dorothy “Mickey” Newell Jefferson in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. He passed away on December 30, 2020 in Wichita Falls.
The Jefferson family moved to Daingerfield when Mike was 10 years old. He graduated from Daingerfield High School and then from East Texas State University. He was a coach and history teacher in Tyler ISD. He taught at Moore Middle School, Stewart Middle School, Boulter Middle School and finally at Plyler. Students as well as friends called Mike Coach even after his retirement. He was an avid horseman and loved spending time riding his two horses. He loved animals and always had a dog. He loved his last dog, Bear, very much. He was known for his sense of humor.
He married Nancy Norris Jefferson in 1975. They had one child, Jennifer. He moved to Wichita Falls in 2017 to be close to his grandchildren. He never stopped loving his wife, because he knew he would be reunited with her. He was dedicated to his family, was a wonderful husband and father and was not afraid to die. After he was widowed, his friends were a very important part of his life and are still very special to his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, his father and mother, and his sister Jan Paterson.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer McDonald and her husband Terry, who live in Wichita Falls, grandchildren, Elisabeth, William, and Tyler McDonald. Also by brothers-in-law and sister-in -law, Jim Paterson, John and Sandra Norris, nieces and nephew, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will be held for Mr. Jefferson on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler followed by burial at Williams Cemetery.
