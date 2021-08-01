Michael Ennis Crawley
TYLER — Michael Ennis Crawley was born on March 18, 1950 to Harold Crawley and Audrey Elsie Brooks. Michael received his education from Bell Vocational High school, Washington D.C. Michael was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
After serving his country, Michael returned to Texas working as a traveling salesman, a commercial truck operator and also a driver for Tyler Cab Company. As he was a honorable military veteran, he was also a devoted soldier for our Lord, Jesus Christ. Brother Michael was active in church leadership-initiatives, programs, and Inter-city fellowships in and around Tyler. Michael was a superhero to these efforts and his kindness and compassion will be GREATLY missed!
Michael E. Crawley departed this life on July 16, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents; oldest brother and beloved daughter. He leaves to cherish his memory: brother; two sisters; sister-in-law; grandson; four nieces; five cousins; and his many grand-nieces & nephews. Numerous loving Church family members; friends in Tyler, Texas; and life-time friends in the District of Columbia and surrounding Maryland neighborhoods.
A public Memorial visitation service will be held on August 5, 2021, at 6pm CST, at the Church of Living Hope, Tyler. The Family will hold the public “Virtual Video/Zoom” concurrently with Memorial visitation services. Family expresses their sincere appreciation to Hilliard Funeral Home, Van, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Church of Living Hope, noted herein.