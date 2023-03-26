Michael Dwayne Hoover
TYLER — Michael Dwayne Hoover passed away peacefully at home March 21, 2023.
Services are scheduled for Monday, March 27, 2023 at 2:30 P.M. with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. Visitation will precede service at 1:30 P.M. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler. Burial will follow service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler.
Mike was born December 22, 1960 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Robert Lee Hoover and Maxine Staggs. He was a respected owner of Hoover Construction in Tyler and constructed many beautiful homes across East Texas for over 40 years.
Bates, as he was called by those closest to him, loved and was loved by so many. He made all who visited his home feel warm and welcome. And there was never a dull moment when Mike was in the house. Laughter and love filled the atmosphere whenever he was present and to say he will be missed is an understatement; his absence leaves an unfillable void. Our comfort comes in knowing that he is reunited with the love of his life, his wife, Sarah.
Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sarah Elizabeth Hoover, son, Michael Dwayne Hoover Jr., parents, Robert and Maxine, and siblings, Glenda Faye Hoover, Robert Hoover Jr, and Ann Montague.
He is survived by his sons, Collins and Caleb Hoover, daughters-in-law, Scarlett and Emily Hoover, siblings, Linda Odom, Ricky and Randy Hoover, and Robert Montague, bonus son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy Johnston and Brittany Setser, bonus granddaughter, Adriana Johnston and countless nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Johnston, Jeff McManus, Dereck Middleton, Landon Johnson, Tucker Wheat and Bradan Myrick.