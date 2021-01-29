Michael Denisovich Beal
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Michael Beal, 56 of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, January 30, 2021, 12 Noon at St. Titus Church of God in Christ with Elder Oliver Hall serving as eulogist. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE REQUIRED. Burial will follow in St. Violet Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Beal was born on September 16, 1964 in Seaside, California and transitioned on January 21, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. He was a member of St. Titus Church of God in Christ. He is survived by his parents; Elder Marlin L. Beal, Sr. and Ruth H. Beal, three brothers; Gregory Beal, Marlin Beal, II and Derrick Beal, one sister; Velyncia Sirls. Pallbearers will be Gregory Beal, Derrick Beal, Marlin Beal, II, Kendall Beal, Danny Foster and Mertis Bartley, III.
