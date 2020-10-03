Michael D. Dorsey

Mr. Dorsey passed away Tuesday September 29th, 2020 in Rusk, TX.
Michael was born on September 7th 1967 in Worksworth England He worked for the state of Texas for most of his adult life at Rusk State Hospital for 17 years, and the last two years dedicated to the Texas Correctional System at the Hodge unit.
He loved the Lord and never met a stranger in his life. Family was most important to him.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents; Lillie Lenora Sherrouse, Tom Dorsey. June Prichard Ward, Wilfred Fredrick Ward and Step Grandfather Alan P. Young as wells as Brother in law Harold D Langely and Clayton Lee Robertsons.
Left to cherish His memory are Mother Lynda A Dorsey, loving wife Jamie Dorsey, children; Michael Andrew Dorsey, Steven Ray Dorsey and fiancé Brianna. Garrett Hawes, Mattie Hawes, Lonnie Jones and Jennifer Devires.
Sisters Darlene Langely, Megan Howelland husband Jimmy. Pat Ryall and husband Talmadge. Niece Dana Thomas and nephew Casey Shofner and many, many friends.
Visitation will begin at 1pm on Sunday afternoon October,4th 2020, one hour before service time at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church or American Diabetic Association.