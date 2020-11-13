Michael Allen Mundt

Michael was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son and Brother. He was a part of the East Texas Mustang club since 2008. He worked at Mundt music for 26 years before becoming a post man. He enjoyed bowling with his son and wife. Then on his free time he enjoyed working on his collections. His grandchildren were his life and he adored spending time with them. Michael never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face for which he will be remembered for.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Mundt, grandparents, Robert and Mary Mundt, Clay and Ginny Flanagan.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years Barbara Mundt, daughter, Kelsey and fiancé Brandyn, son, Sheldon and fiancé Ashlynn. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Bailee, Rowynn, Drake, and Addy. Mother Rhoda Mundt, brother Kevin Mundt and Shelley, Mother-in- Law Marilyn Fite, Father-in-law Bobby Fite and Marie, Brother-in-Laws Bobby Fite and Lana, Barry Clark and Mikki, Jason Clark and Tiffany, multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday November 14, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler from 4-8pm.
Services will be Sunday November 15, 2020 at Flint Baptist Church at 2:30pm.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.