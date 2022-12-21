Michael A. Pierce
TYLER — On December 19, 2022, Michael A. Pierce, a loving father of four children, passed away at his residence at the age of 61. He was born on December 15, 1961, to Durrell and Lois (Diviney) Pierce in Tyler, Texas. He enjoyed spending time with family, playing golf, and going to movies. He was a member of The Lord’s House in Tyler.
His spirit lives on through his children Jessica, Jacob, John, Kimberly and his grandson, Elijah. He is remembered by his sister, Jaylynn Jones and husband Darren, brother, Dwayne Pierce, and life partner, Marsha Pierce. He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews. He is gratefully loved and will forever be missed.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m., Friday, December 23, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville Bro. Samuel Preddy will officiate then will continue to graveside where Mr. Pierce will be laid to rest at Muse Cemetery, Slocum, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Eric Pierce, Nolan Pierce, Chad Pierce, and Danny Parker.