Michael A Corkum
Michael A Corkum
TYLER — Mike passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born in Hof/Saale, Germany on May 3, 1965.
He was a very personable young man and made friends very easily.
He lived in many different places while his dad was in the Air Force. He graduated from Diamond High School in 1984, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Mike had Muscular dystrophy, so the winters in Alaska were difficult for him. He eventually settled in Tyler.
He is survived by his parents, Carl and Louise Corkum and sister Melissa, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He lived the last two years at Park Place Nursing & Rehab and we wish to thank his nurses and aides for his great care while there.
Mike will be interred at Dallas National Cemetery with no services. Arrangements are being made by Hilliard Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you