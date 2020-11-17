Michael A Corkum
TYLER — Mike passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born in Hof/Saale, Germany on May 3, 1965.
He was a very personable young man and made friends very easily.
He lived in many different places while his dad was in the Air Force. He graduated from Diamond High School in 1984, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Mike had Muscular dystrophy, so the winters in Alaska were difficult for him. He eventually settled in Tyler.
He is survived by his parents, Carl and Louise Corkum and sister Melissa, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He lived the last two years at Park Place Nursing & Rehab and we wish to thank his nurses and aides for his great care while there.
Mike will be interred at Dallas National Cemetery with no services. Arrangements are being made by Hilliard Funeral Home.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler police identify motorcyclists killed in wreck at Loop 323, New Copeland Road
-
VIDEO: Motorcyclist kicks in door, saves three dogs from burning house alongside other good Samaritans
-
Texas motorists urged to take simple safety precaution
-
Public invited to attend Transportation Policy Committee Meeting
-
Palestine police investigating shooting after 2 critically injured