Melvin Rogers
TYLER — Melvin Rogers passed on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; two sons, Shawn and Christopher; grandchildren, Jonathan, Michael, and Samantha; brothers, Gerry and William; and sister, Catherine. He is proceeded in death by his father, Arthur Rogers and mother, Cleo Rogers. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972 where he reached the rank of Senior Airmen. On July 24, 1971 he married his true love Shirley Bickerdike. A luncheon to honor his memory on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1:00 P.M., First United Methodist Church, 507 N. Broad, Chandler, TX, 75758.