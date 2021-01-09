Melvin Lacy Parkerson, Sr.
GLADEWATER — Private family services will be held for Melvin Lacy Parkerson, Sr., 88, of Gladewater. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Mr. Parkerson passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, in Longview.
Mr. Parkerson was born November 15, 1932 in Edgewood, Texas to the late Jesse Parkerson and Ludie Stanley Parkerson. He was retired from Trans Co out of Chicago where he worked as a sheet metal worker. Mr. Parkerson served in the United States Army Airborne and achieved Jump Master. He was a member of the 11th Airborne Division. Mr. Parkerson was a longtime member of the Clarksville City Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He mentored young men and women volunteering as a 4-H leader and the Boy Scouts for many years. Melvin enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a member of the Wood County Riding Club. Melvin was a loving devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle who will be dearly missed by the loved ones he leaves behind.
Melvin is survived by three daughters Deborah Weston and husband Wayne, Valerie Hamlin and husband Mark and Karen Foster and husband Larry; two sons Melvin L. Parkerson, Jr. and wife Becky and Leonard R. Parkerson and wife Judy; honorary son Pete Fasanello and wife Tracy; one sister Roxie Black; 16 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews as well as many other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 63 years Antoinette “Toni” Smith Parkerson who passed away in 2018, his sister Flossie and his brother Raymond.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.