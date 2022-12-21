Melvin E. Townsend
LONGVIEW — Melvin Earle “Tank” Townsend, 84, of Longview went home to be with the Lord Saturday, December 4th, 2022. Tank was born April 8, 1938 to the late Norman and Novice Hicks Townsend in Leesburg, Tx. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 28 years, Janet Leah Townsend. Tank graduated from Pittsburg High School as a proud member of the class of 1956. Tank served in the United States Army, and when his duty was over he moved back to Pittsburg to run a small business for a few years. After this, he went to work for Stroh Brewery as a machinist until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, working with his hands, and spending time with friends and family. Tank is survived by his son, Bart Townsend and wife, Mary Ruth, of Pittsburg and his grandson Grady Townsend of Tyler, TX. He is also survived by his step-son, Sean Byrd and wife, Anne, of Minneapolis, MN and daughter-in-love, Christa Chapman, and husband Keith of Tyler Texas. A graveside service will take place after the holiday season to honor his life.