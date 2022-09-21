Melva Hall
WHITEHOUSE — A funeral service for Melva Jean (Bell) Hall, 83, is scheduled at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Bro. Lester Foreman officiating. She will be laid to rest at Brushy Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and friends are cordially invited to visit with Melva’s family from 4 to 6 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Mrs. Hall was born September 29, 1938, in Dickens County, Texas, to Odric Alvin and Biddie Jane (Spears) Bell, and passed away September 16, 2022, at her residence in Troup, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Michael Gordon Hall.
Left to cherish Melva’s memory are her husband, George Hall of Whitehouse; children, David Hall and wife Carrie and Brenna Norman and husband Matt, all of Whitehouse; and sister, Joyce Berger and husband Bill of Goleta, California. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Bethany Hall, Audrey Hall, Hunter Norman, and Autumn Norman.
Pallbearers will be Matt Norman, Charlie Norman, John Holt, Keith Dungan, Tommy Gunnels, and Greg Gunnels.