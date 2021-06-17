Melinda A. Warren
TYLER — Graveside services for Melinda Ann Warren, 67, of Mixon, will be held Saturday, June 19th at 10 am at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Joe Ballard officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be planned for later in the year.
Mrs. Warren passed away Saturday, June 12th in Tyler at Hospice Homeplace. She was born June 5, 1954 in Tyler to the late Royce and Jo Ann Shelby Moreland.
Melinda founded her own bookkeeping business after a successful career keeping books for businesses in the Tyler area. She devoted much of her free time to her church, family and community.
Melinda is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rhonda Finley (Ben). She is survived by her husband, Archie Warren of Mixon; sons, Jimmy Warren (Wendy) of Longview, Frank Warren (Jon-Paul Leduc) of Chicago; step daughter, Shelly Jester of Troup; grandchildren, Brianne Jones of Ft. Worth, Austin Jones of Longview, Taylor Jester of Troup, Alex White of Tyler and Cayson Jester of Troup; also survived by great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.