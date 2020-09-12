Melba (Mel) Louise Harbin

Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Mel (Melba) passed away September 9th. She was born in 1925 in Morton Valley, Texas to the late Roy and Lillie Allen.
Mel met and married the love of her life, Terrell in Eastland, Texas. She helped support the household while Terrell attended Baylor. Mel was the best homemaker a home could ever have. Her home was always ready for visitors at a moment’s notice. She had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. She loved her church and family. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and in her later years supported Green Acres Care and Share class designing and delivering flowers to those in need.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Terrell Harbin, her brother Boyd and her sister Lavelle.
Mel is survived by daughters Rita Turner and husband Steve of Tyler and CoAnn Lathem and husband Steve of Austin; sister Billie Railsback of FortWorth; grandson and spouse Robert and Shelley Rounsavall; granddaughter Carrie Murphy and great granddaughters Kaley and Riley.
Memorials may be made to Care and Share Class at Green Acres Baptist Church.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.