Melba Jean Midgley Randall
FLINT — Beloved wife and devoted mother, Melba Randall was called to heaven on Apr. 8, 2022. Born Sept. 25, 1938, 83 years young, the only child of Alfred Wilson Midgley and Vae Martin Midgley of Lufkin, Melba was baptized at the tender age of 10 yrs and served as a testament to God’s grace throughout her good life.
Her love and joy embraced every holiday and created many family traditions. No birthday, band concert, school play, honorary ceremony, or sand castle was overlooked. Tom and Melba Randall’s 67 year marriage attests to the sacredness of their fidelity and faith and love of family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Tom, and their children, Randy and wife, Linda, Leesa, and Perry. ‘Nanny’ to her 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandkids, her devotion to childhood education reflects a life-long love of learning and her hope for tomorrow. She will be profoundly missed. Through her own example of the promise of salvation in Christ, our sorrow will be filled with God’s love. ‘The Lord has promised good to me.’
Join us May 6, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at FBC Gresham for a celebration of her life. Interment of ashes will follow at Hawthorne Cemetery in Noonday under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.