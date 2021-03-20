Melba Jane Wilson
TYLER — Melba Jane Borcherding Wilson, formerly of Eureka Springs, AR, passed from COVID-19 on February 5, 2021 at the age of 80.
With her strength and fortitude, Jane raised five spirited and loving kids, each two years apart. She loved to garden, paint, cook, and bake. Every time she entered the Smith County Fair, she would win grand and first prize ribbons for her paintings and canning of vegetables and fruit. In her later years, she doted on her beloved birds Buster, Kiwi, and Peckers.
Jane is survived by her five children, Brian Helms of Canton, TX, Daphne Haines of Bullard, TX, Camille Smith of Whitehouse, TX, Kae Helms of Richardson, TX, and Jay Helms of North Richland Hills, TX. She is also survived by her two sisters Linda Tidwell of Lucas, TX and Debbie Griffin of Whitehouse, TX. God blessed Jane with 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mom, thank you for the picnics at the farm with your incredible fried chicken and blackberry cobblers. Those are some of our fondest memories!
Her ashes will be scattered in her beloved town of Eureka Springs, AR. May she rest in peace.
 
 