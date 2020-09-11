Melba E Luther

Melba graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1940. She completed her nurse’s training in the Cadet Nurse Corp at Parkland Hospital and worked at Mother Frances Hospital before marrying G.W. “Bill” Luther on August 5, 1944.
They were married for 67 years and had two children, Cheryl & Gayle. Melba & Bill moved from Tyler, TX to Corpus Christi and then to Pearland, TX. She kept in touch with family by writing letters and sending cards. Next to writing, Melba loved to read books on various subjects. She & Bill enjoyed doing family research together. A lady of many talents, she served in various positions at churches where she was a member. Melba was presently a member of West Lake Baptist Church in Chandler.
She is survived by her Daughter, Gayle & Joe Mekalip; Grandchildren: Jeff & Tracey Mekalip, Greg & Melanie Mekalip, Shawn Griswold, and Amy & Dave Douthwaite; Great-Grandchildren: Lauren Mekalip, Matthew Mekalip, Makenna Mekalip and Michael Mekalip; Brother, Melton Stracener.
Melba is preceded in death by her Husband, Bill Luther; Daughter, Cheryl Griswold; Son-in-Law, Tommy Griswold; Parents, Sam & Mae Stracener; Brothers: Lonnie Stracener, Burand Stracener, Alfred Stracener, Roe Stracener, Robert Stracener and Ivy Scarbrough; and Sisters: Myrtle Cravath, Ila Cox, Maud Tucker, Lucille Stracener, Mary Jo Coil, Esther Cox, Velma London, Durine Williams and Delwyne White.
A special Thank You to Caring Companions at Home, as well as, Visiting Angels: Jessie, Doris, Renee, Margaret, Sandy, and Brenda. The family also appreciates the care that
Heart to Heart Hospice gave the past few months.
Visitation will be at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Hwy. 64 W on Saturday, Sept.12 from 5 to 7 pm. A private service will be held Sunday afternoon officiated by Bro. Lee Evans.