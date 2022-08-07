Maxwell “Max” Herring Jr.
TYLER — Services for Maxwell “Max” Herring, Jr., 86, of Tyler will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Herring passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Tyler. He was born June 28, 1936 in Tyler to Maxwell Herring and Jessie Florine Cooper.
Max graduated from Kilgore High School in 1954, attended The University of Texas in Austin and completed his undergraduate education at Lamar University in 1961. Max is a veteran and served in the US Army from 1959-1961. Maxwell was stationed at Fort Ord on Monterey Bay, California and Korea. He earned a Master of Science in Geology degree from Texas A&M in 1964. During his graduate tenure at Texas A&M in College Station, Mr. Herring held a geology teaching assistantship position. Maxwell Herring began his career in Lafayette, Louisiana with Phillips Petroleum with stops in Bartlesville Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado. He returned to Tyler in 1971 and joined his father, Maxie Herring Sr., in the Maxwell Herring Drilling Company where he retired in 1991. Maxie Sr, Max Jr, and Ann Herring Duncan were part of the heyday of the East Texas oil fields and could be considered the last of the East Texas oil wildcatters. The Herring/Cooper family has a significant impact on education and oil in Tyler, Kilgore, and Breckinridge, Texas beginning as early as 1920.
Maxwell was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologist beginning in 1968. He celebrated 55 years of membership in the AAPG in 2018. He had a great interest in history and genealogy and as such he pursued and began memberships in the Captain William Barron Chapter of Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution in 1997, The First Families of Alabama in 1996, and the Texas Society of Mayflower Decedents in 2018. He also served as the Registrar for the Sons of the American Revolution. Max enjoyed reading, researching, and spending time with his KHS Bulldog classmates and was ever involved with his children and family.
Max was preceded in death by his father, Maxwell Herring Sr. and mother, Flo Petersen. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Margaret Dandridge Herring of Tyler; sister, Ann Herring Duncan of Tyler; children, son, Robert Herring of Tyler; daughter, Mychele Herring Hughes of Tyler and son-in-law, the late Stephen David Hughes of Kilgore; daughter, Carol Herring of Tyler; daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Christian Taylor of Humble; grandchildren, Zachary Hughes of Edmond Oklahoma, Megan Hughes Buttery of Denver Colorado, Joshua Maxwell Herring Hughes of Dallas, Courtney Paige Anderson of Dallas, US Marine Corp Recruit Conner Taylor and Sydney Taylor of Humble, Texas; nieces, Leslie Duncan Blake of Allen and Dawn Hutson of Ardmore Oklahoma; as well as nephews, Chris Dandridge of Dallas, Aaron Hatch of Mabank, and Terry Vieregge of Richardson. Max has three great-grandchildren, Silas Maxwell Hughes of Tyler and Collins and Banks Buttery of Denver, Colorado.
Pallbearers will be Chris Dandridge, Aaron Hatch, Joshua Hughes, Zachary Hughes, Christian Taylor, and Terry Vieregge. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Conner, Edwin Rast, Robert Earle Howell, Tom Mobley and US Marine Corp Recruit Conner Taylor. Other Honorary Pallbearers include the late Robert Hess and the late Charles ‘Bunky’ Smith.