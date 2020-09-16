Maxine Loveless Herbst

Maxine was a woman of courage, determination, perseverance, creativity, and organizational skills. She enjoyed travel, antiquing, gardening, and spending time with family. Maxine had a passionate love of American history and gleefully passed that on to her children as well as several of her grandchildren. She and Charles adored devoting time to grandchildren with extra special vacations, much as they had with their own children. “Mimi” and “Poppi” planned special trips that will always be cherished. Maxine loved creating holiday feasts for her family and friends. She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed the presentation of the food as well as the preparation. She and Charles were longtime, dedicated and active members of their Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Tyler. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially dogs. Each of her four legged friends was considered a member of the family.
Her achievements were many. She owned and ran Coach House Restoration and Antiques for many years. Evidence of her incredible talents intricately restoring antiques can be seen not only in the Tyler area and in furniture, but in classic cars and vintage boats across the United States as well. She was the go to expert in East Texas for antique restoration and her work was exquisite. One of her greatest achievements was the restoration work at historic Oakwood Cemetery in Tyler. She personally attended to every aspect of the restoration as well as the fundraising, creating “The Spirits of Oakwood” held annually in conjunction with the Tyler Azalea Trail. She worked closely with The City of Tyler Parks Commission as well as volunteers to transform this amazing cemetery into a point of pride for Tyler and Smith County. Maxine was honored on March 31, 2016 at a Rose Garden Ceremony as one of the “Women of Tyler” for promoting this great cause.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and siblings R D Loveless and Charles Nelson Loveless. She is survived by her husband Charles, three children; daughter Karen (Bob) Nugen of Cedar Park, Texas and two sons Russell (Debbie) Herbst of Fairview, Texas and Stephen Herbst of Tyler, Texas. Mimi dearly loved her grandchildren. She is survived by Dr. Elise’ (Adam) Brandon, of Oak Harbor, Washington; Joshua Herbst of Tyler, Texas; Christian (Destiny) Herbst of Tyler, Texas and Richard (Crystal) Daniel of Wylie, Texas.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and the restrictions on meeting size, a date will be set later for a celebration of her life. She will be interred at Old North Church Cemetery in Nacogdoches, Texas alongside her parents. Final arrangements were made by Boren - Conner Funeral Home of Bullard, Texas.
The family would like to thank the very professional, supportive, and caring staff of Providence Park Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility of Tyler, Christus Mother Frances Hospital of Tyler, and First Baptist Church of Tyler.
Memorials may be made to the Oakwood Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, The American Cancer Society, or The American Heart Association.