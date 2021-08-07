Maxie Donald Sandifer
EL PASO — Services for Maxie Donald Sandifer, 89, of El Paso, formally of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Brown officiating. Burial will be at Holly Springs Cemetery in Brookhaven, Mississippi with Rev. Billy Joe Deer officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Sandifer passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 in El Paso. He was born June 10, 1932 in Rosedale, Louisiana to Ewing Donald Sandifer and Pearl Bryant Sandifer. Maxie was a member of First Baptist Church in Bullard. He graduated from Heights Retreat in Brookhaven, Mississippi. He held the position of Lab Technician at Texaco Refinery.
Maxie was preceded in death by his first wife Virginia Foster. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Clara Sandifer; two children, Sabrina Nance and Mark Sandifer; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Sandifer; grandchild, Mark Austin Sandifer; and a loving step family.
Pallbearers will be John Sandifer Gray, Charles Sandifer, Roman Bermous, Danny Thomas, Austin Sandifer and Mark Sandifer. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Belayers Class, Paul Coles, Paul Wynn, Caleb Wynn and Nicholas VanDehoef.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 1021 E. Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.cff.org).