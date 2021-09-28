Max Singleton
TYLER — Max Singleton, age 75, of Tyler, Texas passed away on September 24, 2021 after a battle with lung cancer. Papaw/Pop-Pop loved spending time at his river home near Jefferson, Texas and playing cards with his family.
Max was born in Levelland, Texas to Dave and Goldie Mae Singleton. He was born 8th in the line of nine children. As a boy, he lived in Whiteface, Texas and loved playing sports. With the help of his sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Billy Joe Lewis, Max attended DevRy University in Phoenix, Arizona and studied electronics. He went on to become a successful entrepreneur, business owner and land developer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon and his children: Tammy Singleton Howard and husband Ty; Sean Singleton; Heather Singleton Nichols and her husband Joe; Trey Rhodes and wife, Trina; and Jennifer Rhodes Settle and husband John. He was a loving grandfather to eleven grandchildren, Jacob, Louis, Ben, Haley, Sean, Kathryn, Rylee, Shayne, Dylan, Georgia and Ashlyn. He was overjoyed at the birth of his first great-grandchild, Rowdy Rhodes in January. Max leaves behind one sister, Patsy Lewis, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son Michael Shane Singleton, his parents, brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 28th at 11:00 am at Gladewater Memorial Park in Gladewater, Texas. The physical address for the cemetery is 4716 U.S. Highway 80, Big Sandy, Texas 75755. It is located 1.5 miles west on U.S. Highway 80 from the City limits of Gladewater.