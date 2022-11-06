Max Rowan
TYLER — A graveside service for Max Rowan, age 86 of Tyler, Texas, was held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Robbie Caldwell officiating. Max passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Tyler. He was born December 4, 1935, in Tyler to the late Howard John and Julia Mallory (Wagner) Rowan. Max has lived in Tyler for the last 48 years where he was a member of the New Harmony Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Army retiring in 1974 after 2 tours in Vietnam. Max then later retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed working puzzles, watching his great grandchildren play baseball, and spending time with his beloved family. Max was preceded in death by his brother, James Rowan and sister, Nathline Davis. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marianne Rowan; son, Larry Rowan; sister-in-law, Dorothy Rowan; daughter-in-law, Kristy Fincher and husband, Vance; grandchildren, Jordan Mallory Paul and husband, Nathan, Chandler Rowan, and Parker Fincher; great grandchildren, Mallory, Hunter, Dahlia, and Avery; and numerous other loving family members and friends. He has two granddaughters named after him and will be remembered often. The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the New Harmony Baptist Church.