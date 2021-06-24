Max Brant Crim
TYLER — A private graveside service will be held for Max Crim, 51, of Tyler at Lakewood Memorial Park in Henderson with Father James Rowland officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Crim passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tyler. He was born April 6, 1970 in Tyler to Leon M. and Nancy Almand Crim.
Max was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He attended Emory and Henry College in Emory, Virginia.
Max loved traveling, especially to Florence, Italy and Big Sky Country Montana.
Max was preceded in death by his father, Max L. Crum; daughter, Hannah Crim; grandparents, Leon and Alma Crim of Henderson; and Mildred and E.H. Almand of Kilgore.
He is survived by her loving family including mother, Nancy Almand Crim of Tyler; sister, Jolyn Crim of Atlanta, GA; nephew, Airman Andrew Nicholson (US Navy) Norfolk, VA; niece, Anna Nicholson of Atlanta, GA; Pomeranian, Bella; and special friend, Vivian Cunningham.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
Those wishing to send gift donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).
Special thanks to the Hospice of East Texas.