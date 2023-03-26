Max A Thomason
JACKSONVILLE — Max A. Thomason, 89, died at his home March 16, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday April 8th at Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Visitation begin at 10 am and the service will follow. He retired from the FAA as an air traffic controller at Pounds Field just before the strike in 1981. He was a realtor for several years & a bail bondsman in Cherokee county for 42 years. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Thomason; son David Thomason; Bonus son Randy Jones; daughters Patsy Thomason, Sandra Thomason & Linda Edison. Siblings John & Faye Thomason; Nancy & Howard Nesselhauf; 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandkids. Memorial gifts may be made to countyroadsrescuetx.org or Rusk ISD 203 E. 7th St. Rusk, TX 75785.