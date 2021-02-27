Mavis Ruth Lyle Dacus
WINNSBORO — Mavis Ruth Lyle Dacus was born on September 9, 1924 in Upshur County to Horace and Ola Langford Lyle. She passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2021 in Winnsboro, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Moody Dacus who passed away in 1999. She is survived by daughter Tommie Henson and husband Larry of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas; Grandchildren, Alecia Denee’ Henson and husband Christopher Nason, D’Anne Wilhite, Dan’na Kaye Johnson and husband Brian, Daphanie’ Woody and husband Kyle. Great Grandchildren; Drew Dragna and husband Michael, Devin Bogle, Karter Wilhite, Karson Wilhite, Klaire Wilhite, Brianna Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Noah Johnson, Blake Woody and Merritt Woody. Ms. Dacus was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gilmer. Ms. Dacus was also a member of TSTA, Retired Teachers Association and Delta Kappa Gamma. She was a teacher for 45 years, she taught at Shady Grove, Harmony and retired from Gilmer ISD. Funeral service for Ms. Dacus will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Gilmer, interment to follow at Little Mound Cemetery in Upshur County. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at her home. Pallbearers for Ms. Dacus service will be Karter Wilhite, Karson Wilhite, Noah Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Kyle Woody and Michael Dragna. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Pool, Eddy Elms, Dr. Bill Daniels, Michael Pool, Jeffrey Pool, Christopher Nason, Kevin Bogle and Amado Arriaga. Memorial scholarship may be sent in memory of Ms. Mavis Dacus to The Virginia Jones Arnwine Scholarship, in care of Lydia Sunday School Class, First Baptist Church, 304 Buffalo, St, Gilmer, TX 75644.
