Maurice Odom Sr.
JACKSONVILLE — Maurice Odom Sr. was born February 28, 1934 and entered eternal life on November 30, 2020. He was 86 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Brandon Szabo will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Cathedral in the Pines, Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Dollie (Gammil) Odom; daughter, Tammy Rene Odom; son, Donny Odom; granddaughter, Courtnee Odom; and six brothers.
Maurice is survived by his sons, Vaun Odom Jr. of Palestine, Roland Odom of Jacksonville, Ronny Odom and wife Stacey of Tyler; and daughter, Trixy Napps and husband Alton of Bullard; and his brother, Charles Odom of Charleston, SC. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tiffany Odom, Maurice Lavaun Odom III, Erica Nicole Odom, Lindey Mullican, Britt Thomas Bryan, Tann and Tayley Napps.
Pallbearers will be Taner Tribbey, Bryan Tribbey, Charles Odom, Teddy Flener, Tray Odom and Allen Austin.
