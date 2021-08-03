Maurice Holle
CHANDLER — Memorial services for Maurice Holle, 82, of Chandler, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Hunter St., Tyler, Texas, 75701 with Pastor Art Hill officiating. Mr. Holle will be laid to rest during a private ceremony at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Holle passed away July 30, 2021 in Chandler.
Maurice Cecil Holle was born August 28, 1938 in Winters, Texas, the son of Edmond Henry Holle and Rosmund Anna (Pruser) Holle. Maurice was baptized on October 2, 1938 and confirmed into the Lutheran faith on September 21, 1952. He was a devout Christian all his life. He graduated from Winters High School in 1957 and attended both Sul Ross and McMurry Colleges on football scholarships. He played semi-professional football for a year.
Maurice met the love of his life, Carol Ann, in 1964 and they married in March of 1965 in San Angelo, Texas. He made his home in Del Rio, Texas for 15 years and moved to East Texas in July 1982. He retired from Gourmet Award Foods in 1998. Maurice was interested in hunting and fishing, never met a stranger and would rather talk than anything. He was a cattleman for several years; this included registered longhorns. He was very much a “stay-at-home” but loved company.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bertha Louise Griffin.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carol Holle of Chandler; children, Marile Ritter and husband Russell of Tyler, Jon Marquis of Houston; brothers, Jerry Holle and wife Frances of Ballinger, Bill Holle and wife Bobbie of Denison; grandchildren, Holly Rogalski and husband Joe, Logan Wilson, Britton Allee; great grandchildren, Helena Barhamand, Cyrus Barhamand, Franklin Barhamand, Sonya Allee and Aron Allee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church are welcome.
