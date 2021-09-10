Mattie Sue Grady
CHANDLER — Graveside services for Mattie Grady, 92, of Chandler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Chandler Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Lee Evans and Bro. Lloyd Uzzell officiating. Interment will be under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Grady passed away September 7, 2021 in Chandler.
Mattie Sue (Brooks) Grady was born March 19, 1929 in Bellville, Texas, the daughter of Smith Brooks and Eldie Lee (Fulgham) Brooks. She was raised in Bellville and attended the Bellville Independent School District growing up. Sue was of the Baptist faith, having accepted Christ as her personal Savior at the age of 12. During World War II, she met and married Ralph B. Morgan, a soldier in the Army, and to this union a precious son was born, Rodney Scott Morgan, who preceded her in death on February 26, 1974. In 1970, Sue married Arthur “Art” Grady and gained five precious stepchildren. Sue and Art made their home in Allen, TX where Art was Purchasing Agent for JC Penney Co. until his retirement. Together they planned and built their retirement home on Lake Palestine in Chandler, TX. She loved West Lake Baptist Church and her Sunday School Class where she made many friends and would serve in whatever capacity was needed. Sue was a homemaker and made many friends who were always welcome in their home. She loved working in her yard which was always colorful and attractive. Her other pastime and therapy were arts and crafts, which Art made certain she had just the right place to be creative in. She was musically inclined, playing piano and accordion. Sue loved traveling with Art and their special friends, Tincy and Ed Robertson every chance they could get until such a time that health prevented them doing so. After a lengthy illness, Sue succumbed to the effects of Parkinson disease.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Art Grady; son, Scotty Morgan; parents, Smith and Eldie Brooks; brother, James Brooks; sisters, Vera Barrett and Oletta Dedreira and stepsons, Mark Arthur Grady and Scott Allan Grady.
Those who mourn her demise are sister, Faye Bradley of Bellville, TX; granddaughter, Chandra Ward and husband Kurt of Deer Park, TX; stepchildren, Marilyn Pasquarelli and husband Ed of Pittsburgh, PA, Colleen Huber and husband Bob of Wenatchee, WA and Kelley Wade and husband Ronnie of Allen, TX; nephew, Brooks Bradley and wife Alice of Houston, TX; niece, Cindy Faye of Brenham, TX; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends.
The family of Sue Grady would like to extend their gratitude to Sue’s church family and friends who were always present when needed. They would also like to thank all those who cared for her including doctors, nurses, hospital, Heart to Heart Hospice and especially the nurses and staff at Chandler Nursing Center.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.