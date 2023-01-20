Mattie M Ballinger
TYLER — Services for Mattie M Ballinger are scheduled for Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11:00 am at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. J. L. Preston eulogist. Interment will be held in Tyler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling and Garrett Funeral Directors.
Mattie Lemons Ballinger was born on March 20, 1943 to Dorsey Lemons and Emma Sash in Tyler, TX and went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2023. She graduated from Emmett J. Scott High School class of 1962. She retired from Trane Technologies after over 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Ray Ballinger, parents and Marshal Brown Sr.; and three brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Michell Langley (Danny), Renwick Ballinger (Kim) Four grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Sister, Pearlie Ingram and Brother, Rev. Willie J Atkins Sr. and a host of relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday, 1:00-8:00 pm