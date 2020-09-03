Matthew Harlin Ambrosius

Dearion & Davis Funeral in charge of arrangements.
Matthew was born on June 11, 1989, in Ft. Worth. He died on August 20.
Visitation Friday 1 til 8 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West Gladewater. Family Hour 6-8 pm.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 5:10 am
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.