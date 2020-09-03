Matthew Harlin Ambrosius
GLADEWATER — Service For Matthew Harlin Ambrosius, 31, Gladewater will be Saturday, September 5, one O’ clock at Calvary Baptist Church Gladewater. Burial will follow at Gladewater Memorial Park.
Dearion & Davis Funeral in charge of arrangements.
Matthew was born on June 11, 1989, in Ft. Worth. He died on August 20.
Visitation Friday 1 til 8 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West Gladewater. Family Hour 6-8 pm.

Tags

Recommended for you