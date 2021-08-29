Matthew Crouch
BEN WHEELER, TX — Matthew Alan Crouch was born in Houston, TX on Aug. 9, 1986 to his proud parents William Crouch and Diane (nee Soland) Crouch. He lost his battle to Covid on Wednesday August 25, 2021 in Tyler, TX.
He served his Lord through his church membership and service - the past 25 years with St. Therese Catholic Church in Canton, TX.
After his completion of a course in computers his junior year of high school Matt decided that he wanted to pursue a career in the computer industry. He self taught himself the knowledge necessary to complete the CompTIA A+ certification as a Computer Technician in Aug 2003. Matt obtained his first job at Sky Ranch in Van, TX as their computer technician. He was able to gain and utilize that experience all through his college years. Upon graduation from high school in 2004 he attended Tyler Junior College where he obtained an Associate of Science degree in Computer Technology in Jan 2007. He continued his education at the University of Texas Tyler and received his Bachelors degree in Computer Information in Jun 2009.
He started his own business, Crouch IT Services, in Sep 2009. In Jul 2010 he started employment with East Texas Copy Systems as a computer engineer in their newly formed Professional Services division. Matt expanded his computer knowledge to include network administration, sales support and project management. With the sale of the company to Datamax, Inc. in 2018 Matt continued to mentor and train other engineers sharing his knowledge and expertise. Four months ago he joined Cynergy Technology, Inc. as their project manager/ sales support engineer. It was his greatest desire to utilize his skills to effect positive changes to processes and personnel to achieve successful results for his new found business family.
Matt is survived by his parents; godparents, Gerald Kinsella and Kimberly Taylor; aunt, Juliana Crouch; aunt, Inez Soland; uncle, John Soland (Linda); aunt, Paula Scardino (John); aunt, Linda Naff; uncle, Patrick Soland (Mona); and nine cousins.
Visitation will be held at the Eubank Funeral Home Chapel, Canton, TX from 6:30 to 7 pm on Monday August 30. with a Rosary at 7 pm. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, Canton, TX at 10 am on Tuesday August 31, 2021. Interment will follow at the Mausoleum in the Haven of Memories Memorial Park. The family especially wishes to thank and commend all the doctors and nurses who provided the excellent and compassionate care and service to both Matt and his family and friends at UT Health East Texas. Requests for Mass intentions may be made at St. Therese Catholic Church 903-567-4286.