Matt “Scully” Sullivan
TYLER — Funeral services for J Matthew David Sullivan, age 39, of Tyler are scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Evangelistic Temple in Palestine under the direction of Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Matt passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Palestine. He was born on July 28, 1982, in Fort Worth to parents, David and Stephanie Sullivan. Matt had lived in Palestine most of his life and graduated from Palestine High School in 2001. He graduated from the University of Texas in Tyler with a Mechanical Engineering degree. In 2007, he began working for Estes, McClure & Associates, Inc. in Tyler and was currently a project manager.
Matt was always known as the “Go to fix it Guy,” because he could fix anything and everything and loved helping others. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and grilling. Matt loved to travel and go camping with his wife Erin and liked spending time with his friends and family. He was also an avid sports fan.
Matt was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Sullivan and grandmother, Omie Sullivan. He is survived by his grandmother, Jimmie Sullivan; his parents, David and Stephanie Sullivan of Palestine; his wife and best friend of 7 years, Erin Sullivan of Tyler; children, Colton and Kaitlyn of Tyler; sisters, Rachel Rupp and Jason of Albuquerque, NM and Katy Sullivan of Dallas; nieces, Abigail and Emily Rupp; and numerous cousins, other family members, and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Roquemore, Sean Conner, Phillip Presley, Jason Cole, Scott Clendenin, Mike Clendenin, and Cody Tunstall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CASA of East Texas or BARC Animal Shelter.
