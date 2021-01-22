Marylou Wood Whitten
HOUSTON — Marylou Wood Whitten, 77, passed away on January 14, 2021, in Houston, Texas. She was born on October 6, 1943, in Tyler, Texas to Seth and Mae Wood. She spent many years working for the Health care facilities in Henderson, Texas. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart.
Marylou is preceded in death by two of her three children, Teresa Crower and Glyn Thomas Whitten. She leaves behind one son, Timothy Charles Whitten, two granddaughters, Amanda Riebe and Clarissa Standaert, two great-grandchildren Junell and Dawson, and many other friends, and family.
There will be no service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or some other Organization that will help someone else in a time of need.
God Bless everyone.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.