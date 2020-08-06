Maryhelen Spruiell Boice

Born on the 23rd of July 1935 in Tyler to Oleta (Dennie) and Zeb Spruiell Jr., she graduated from Tyler High School in the class of ‘53, and attended Hollins College and Southern Methodist University, where she pledged Chi Omega. She was a member of the queen’s court of the 1955 Texas Rose Festival and represented Tyler at the celebration of Buccaneer Days in Corpus Christi 1956. Following college, she returned to Tyler, the hometown she loved, to marry and raise her family.
She was an active and vibrant member of the community, leading and participating in numerous organizations, such as Texas Rose Festival (committee leader), Marion Wilcox Garden Club (past president), Chi Omega Alumnae Club, the Junior League of Tyler, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Tyler.
At heart she loved spending time in her garden, creating beautiful music as an accomplished pianist, playing tennis with friends, exploring her artistic talents and celebrating frequent family gatherings. She was an accomplished businesswoman, owning and managing Bernina Sewing Center and Sunshine Portraits. She loved to try new things, and was one of the first women in Tyler to take flying lessons and solo at Pounds Field.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, David Boice; her four children who were her joy, Carol Clayton Callaway (husband, Gene), Lucinda Spruiell Lynn, Philip Coleman Clayton, III (wife, Kathy), Zeb Spruiell Clayton (wife, Phila); her four grandchildren, John Clayton Callaway, Claire Elaine Clayton, Philip Coleman Clayton IV, Olivia Simone Clayton; her sister, Carolyn Spruiell Lane of San Antonio and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
No services are being held at this time. Maryhelen and her family respectfully request no flowers or donations at her passing, but welcome prayers, expressions of sympathy and fond remembrances shared at www.burkswalkertippit.com.