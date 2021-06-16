Marydell Jones Outlaw
BOISE — Marydell Jones Outlaw passed away in Boise, Idaho on June 12, 2021 at the age of 102.
She was born in Bristol, Texas on April 14, 1919. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Outlaw, Jr, sister, Juanita Pruett; brothers, Louis, Ross and Paul Jones, and beloved grandson, Christopher B. Outlaw.
Marydell got her Bachelor’s degree in education from North Texas State College in Denton in 1939. She taught in public schools for 32 years, including over 25 years in the Tyler district.
Always a proud native Texan, she moved to Boise, Idaho in 2003 to be near her son, Jerry Outlaw, and daughter, Marilyn Outlaw Allen. She enjoyed many family gatherings over the years, playing domino games with loved ones and particularly enjoying her 100th birthday party, which was attended by family members from all over the country. Although she missed Texas, she did like being close to mountains and seeing snow every winter.
Marydell is survived by her son, Jerry, step-grandsons Evan and Riley; daughter Marilyn (Jim Allen), grandson Karl Allen (Kelly), great-granddaughter Loie and great-grandson Iggy of Brooklyn, New York; granddaughter-in-law Laura Outlaw, great-granddaughter Lauren Outlaw (Boise); niece Melissa Couch (Tom) of Meridian, Idaho; and several nieces and nephews in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, and California.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Marydell’s family on her memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com