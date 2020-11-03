Mary Wallace Woods

Mary Frances Helm was born on March 14, 1928 to Oscar E. Helm and Bessie Elnora Evans Helm in Ponta, Texas. Bessie gave birth to 14 babies. The first five died of such diseases as Whooping Cough, Rheumatic Fever, Smallpox, Diphtheria and Food Poisoning. Bessie then gave birth to 9 more Healthy Children who lived to be in their 70s, 80s and 90s. Mary Frances was the 9th of the 14 children. There was Johnny, Phillip, Virginia, Helen, Felix, Lloyd, then, Leneia, J.W., Lorene, MARY FRANCES, Roy, James (Twins, Buddy and Sissy) and Dale. Mary Frances was almost the Last One Standing. The only one left now of 14 is Buddy Helm of Alto, Texas. Mary Frances’s mother, evidently knew that Mary Frances was going to be one very Special Human Being! Bessie loved all of her children and she thought that they were all very special, But, Out of 14, Mary Frances is the one and Only named after SomeOne. Bessie chose to name Mary Frances after both of her grandmothers, MARY JANE EVANS and FANNY FRANCES HELM. What an Honor it was for Mary Frances to be named after both of her grandmothers. She Always did her Best to Honor Them and to Make Them Proud!!
Mary was preceded in Death by her Parents, her Grandparents, her son, Doylen Lee, 3 Ex-Husbands, 12 siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Arlene and Husband Ray Todd of Tyler, Texas, granddaughter, Tosha and Husband, Casey Dilorio, and great-granddaughter, Izzy Dilorio of Dallas, Texas, granddaughter, Tessa and Husband, Josh Morgan of Dallas, Texas, daughter-in-law, Susan and Husband John Taylor of Galveston, Texas, granddaughter, Sandy Wallace Gilbert, great-granddaughter Katy Gilbert, great-grandson, Mitchell Gilbert all of Bullard, Texas, grandson, Michael Lee Wallace and wife Lisa, great-grandson, Jacob Wallace, great-granddaughter Alison Wallace, all of McKinney, Texas, one brother, Buddy Helm of Alto, Texas, one stepson, DeWayne Ray Wallace and wife Sarah and family of Jacksonville, Texas, one stepdaughter-in-law and cousin, Mindi Wallace, one grand-stepson and cousin, Carson DeWayne Wallace, both of Rusk, Texas, and by Many Loving Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, Family Members, Loved Ones and Dear and Most Treasured Friends.
We wish to Thank The Caretakers from The Arbors in Rusk, Texas, The Clairmont and Briarcliff in Tyler, Texas, Christus Mother Francis Hospital, All The Angels At Hospice of East Texas, To All you Dear Friends, for your prayers, cards, calls, flowers, food, gifts, memorials, most loving comforting words and Your Support Through It All & Especially to Jimmy Thompson and Stoney Thompson at Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home for EVERYTHING THAT YOU DID TO MAKE IT ALL SO MUCH EASIER FOR OUR FAMILY!!! We Love You All!!!!! *The Family of Mary Wallace Woods*
If desired, Memorials to Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Texas or To St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital; Memphis, Tennessee.