Mary Tyler Loftis
TYLER — Mary Tyler Loftis of Tyler went to see her maker on August 2, 2021, after a full 95 years of life. Mary was born in Tyler, Texas to Otto Franklin Tyler and Lucy Whitley Tyler.
Mary was married to Robert Lee (Bob) Loftis on November 21, 1946. Both Mary and Bob spent their entire careers with Cotton Belt Railroad in Tyler and Pine Bluff Arkansas. After retirement, Mary enjoyed volunteering at East Texas Medical Center. She was a devote member of Pollard United Methodist Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her mother and father, as well as her four brothers, Alton, Alvin, Harold and John.
Mary is survived by her 10 nieces and nephews, Suzie Hege Malta, Scott Tyler, Larry Tyler, Paul Tyler, Gerald Tyler, Mollie Loftis Halpin, Lee Loftis, Mike Loftis, Carl Andrew Davidson and Dustin Loftis.
Aunt Mary never missed an opportunity to send birthday wishes to her family members.
Graveside services are scheduled at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday August 6, 2021 at 10:30 AM, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Rd., Tyler, Texas 75701.