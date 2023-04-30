Mary Sides Loden Marks
SALISBURY — Mary Sides Loden Marks, a native of Tyler, TX passed in her home in Salisbury, MD at the age of 90 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The child of Mordie L. Sides and Willie A. Everett Sides Mary was born in a wood-framed house in 1933. She played the viola in the Tyler High School orchestra and was a member of the school’s precision drill team. She attended Lon Morris College making her the first in her family to do so. Lon Morris is where she met and later married the father of her children Thomas B. Loden. With her children in college, Mary completed her own higher education, first receiving a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and then her Master of Science in Psychology, eventually becoming the head of Student Counseling for the University of Texas at Tyler, a position she held until her retirement in 1998.
Mary met her husband, Samuel J. Marks, shortly before her retirement, later moving to join him in Salisbury, MD. Over 20 years they formed many friendships and were active in their community. They also travelled extensively, both nationally and internationally.
Mary is predeceased by her husband Samuel J. Marks, Lt.Col. USAF, Ret., her sister Emma Sue Morgan and her baby brother Billie M. Sides. She is survived by her children Cynthia C. Loden-Dowdle and husband John Dowdle, COL, USA, Ret. of Alexandria, VA, and Christopher D. Loden and wife Kim of White Oak, TX. She is also survived by her brother Malcom L. Sides and wife Jan of Tyler, TX, and Thomas B. Loden. Mary has three grandchildren, Stephanie M. Loden of Falls Church, VA; Jennifer N. Wilson and husband Timmy of Tyler, TX; and Catherine M. Loden of White Oak, TX. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren Jude, Abel and Jack Wilson.
A Memorial Service was held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. Inurnment will follow at a date to be determined at Arlington National Cemetery in VA where she will be buried alongside her deceased husband, Sam.
Mary was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be truly missed. Mary’s extended online tribute is available on the Holloway Funeral Home of Salisbury website.