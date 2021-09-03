Mary Ruth Webb
TYLER — Mary Ruth Webb (97) of Tyler went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Services will be held at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with Brother Roy Thoene officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 with service to follow at 11:00. Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Webb was born November 11, 1923, to George W. and Lula Mae Glasscock of Lindale, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Ancel Johnson and John Webb, sisters Bessie Carter and Elva Graham, nephews Cpl. Gary Carter, nieces Carol Kindig and Dana Howard. She is survived by sister Effie Jones (99) of Tyler; nephews Charles Jones, Kenneth Jones, Roger Graham, Terry Carter, and Stan Kindig, nieces Linda Carter, Rosemary Gregg, and Judy Ellis, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Aunt Ruth, as most called her, was blessed with 2 wonderful husbands who adored her and treated her like a queen. She had no children of her own but was loved by all her nieces, nephews, and their families. Aunt Ruth was a frugal woman, an excellent seamstress, and a wonderful cook. If you went to visit, you wouldn’t leave without some kind of baked good, triple wrapped in foil, and in a plastic bag so they wouldn’t spill out. She managed her own household after the death of her husband John Webb for 35 years. She worked in her earlier years at Sledges, R L Davis Manufacturing Co., and at Levi Strauss in Tyler.
Mary Ruth Webb was born on November 11th, Armistice Day, a fact of which she was proud. She loved a man in uniform from her father (WWI), her husband Ancel and 3 brothers-in-law (WW2), 4 nephews (Vietnam and South Korea), and 2 friends, Jimmy and Rod, of nephew Cpl. Gary Carter who was killed in Vietnam in 1969.
Mary Ruth spent the last 6 years of her life at Waterton Rehab Center in Tyler. Special thanks to her caregivers and friends, especially Martha, Charity, Donna, Lori, Teresa, Craig, Christina, Mercy, and Marybell. Also, thank you to Hospice of East Texas, Dr. West, nurses Jennifer, Valerie, and Laura, and a special aide Laquetta. Special love to Mrs. Claudia Butler, Gail Evans, Carolyn Rains, and Leona Colquitt.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of East Texas or the charity of your choice.
