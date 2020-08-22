Mary Ruth Funk

Ms. Funk passed away on August 20, 2020 at Providence Park in Tyler, Texas. She lived a long, happy life and was well loved.
She was born November 10, 1924 in San Antonio, the third child of Clifton Strong and Madie Capel Bowen. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School, graduating in 1941. She met the love of her life, Bernard Funk, at a USO dance in 1941. They married in 1942, and throughout the years had three children together. She enjoyed the outdoors and was very involved with Girl Scouting. She spent many summers working at Camp La Jita, a Girl Scout Camp outside of San Antonio, where one summer she worked as the arts and crafts director. She loved crafts, especially working with wood. Throughout the years, she made many wood carvings, plaques, miniature Victorian houses and a large doll house with furniture that has been enjoyed by her grandchildren and now, her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Funk was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard D. Funk; older brother, Clifton Bowen and twin brother, Charles W. Bowen. She is survived by a loving family including her children: Bernard Funk of Denver, Alan Funk of Austin and Boo Eubanks of Tyler; 8 grandchildren: Bernard Funk, Zoey Durante, David Funk, Angie Funk, Andy Funk, Paul Eubanks, Sara Upson and Bryan Eubanks and their spouses; 13 great grandchildren: Brendan Funk, Cameron Funk, Connor Eubanks, Savanna Eubanks, Wyatt Eubanks, Ruth Upson, Luke Upson, Jack Upson, Anne Upson, Asher Funk, Ariella Eubanks, Abigail Durante and Benjamin Durante; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Charles W. Bowen, Jr., Paul Eubanks, Bryan Eubanks, Mark Upson, Aaron Chandler and Connor Eubanks.
Donations may be made to Fairwood Methodist Church. Visitation is scheduled from 4:00-6:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler.