Mary (Rounsavall) Edwards
LARUE — Funeral services for Mary (Rounsavall) Edwards, 86, of LaRue, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Hannigan Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hannigan Smith Funeral Home.
Mrs. Edwards passed away May 30, 2021 in Tyler.
Mary May (Rounsavall) Edwards was born July 2, 1934 in Leagueville, Texas, the eldest daughter of William Homer “Buster” Rounsavall and Myrtie May (Ross) Rounsavall. Mary grew up in Leagueville, graduated from LaPoyner High School and attended Trinity Valley Community College. In her youth she worked at a tomato packing shed in Athens and after college she worked at Tyler Bank and Trust until she married the love of her life, James F. Edwards. Mary attended Leagueville Baptist Church and after moving to Nederland, Texas, became a member of the Southside Baptist Church in Port Neches, Texas. Mary and Ed loved to travel but returned often to Leagueville to see family. Mary enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, playing dominoes and watching the Astros play baseball. Mary and Ed traveled the world, meeting and making new friends, and learning about new and different cultures. From Brazil’s Copacabana Beach, Sugarloaf Mountain, and the statue of Christ the Redeemer, to the Great Pyramids of Egypt, the Nile River and Valley of the Kings. She traveled and lived in Saudi Arabia, and explored Canada, Switzerland, and Ireland to name just a few of her adventures. Mary will be remembered as kind, loving, caring and passionate and will forever be in the hearts of those that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James F. Edwards; grandchildren, Baby Girl Coral and James William Grudier; son-in-law, Doug Coral; siblings, Newlon Rounsavall, Harald Rounsavall and wife Loe, A.B. Rounsavall, Bill Rounsavall and wife June and Buck Wallace and husband Jake.
Survivors include children, Hazel (Edwards) Grudier and husband Larry of LaRue, Helen (Edwards) Coral of New Caney; sisters-in-law, Geri Rounsavall of LaRue, Nita Rounsavall of Murchison; grandchildren, Sarah (Grudier) Reyes and husband Anthony of Kingwood, Nathan Grudier and girlfriend Erika Rutz of Conroe, Jonathan Coral and wife Jenny of Porter, Justin Coral of New Caney, Jennipher Parker and husband Kollin of Porter, Julia Coral and boyfriend Tony Zuniga of Porter.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Hannigan Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.