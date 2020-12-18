Mary Phyllis Smith
MCKINNEY — Graveside services for Mary Phyllis Smith, age 80, of McKinney will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Mahoney Cemetery with Jerry Smith officiating. A come and go visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Friday, December 18, 2020 at West Oaks Funeral Home. Mary passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Princeton Medical Lodge in Princeton, TX. Phyllis was born on February 24, 1940 in Sulphur Springs the daughter of Leaman J. Stout and Mary Francis Moore Stout. Phyllis owned and operated her own beauty salon in Arlington where she lived most of her life and also when she moved to Tyler in 1995. Phyllis is survived by her children, Kristi Lei Ethridge and husband Brad of McKinney, Jeff Tunnell and wife Dawn, Lori Dowdle and husband Don, her loving partner of 24 years, Eddie Tunnell, sister, Lana Smith and husband Jerry of Cresson, grandchildren, Kailey Cotter, Whitney Ethridge, William Ethridge and Becca Ethridge with numerous bonus grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Princeton Medical Lodge, 1401 W. Princeton Drive, Princeton TX 75407. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com
