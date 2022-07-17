Mary Nell Henry
TYLER — Mary Nell Henry was born September 4, 1944 to William Eugene Boyd and Ovetra Simmons Boyd in Gilmer, TX. She peacefully passed away with family by her side July 4, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Henry; mother and father, Ovetra and William Eugene Boyd; and her beloved nephew, Kirk Ross.
She is survived by her son, Heath Henry and step-son, Joe Henry; her sister, Brenda McMullen and husband, Don; her niece, Karen Ross and Christina Carter; her step-niece and nephews, Donna Powell, Jimmy McMullen, David McMullen and children; her great-nieces Rachel Duke and Makenna Ross; and her best friend of sixty years, Judy Byrd.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of East Texas. Additionally, the family would like to thank everyone from Hospice of East Texas for their wonderful kindness and empathy in all that they do.
Mom loved God and began her day in devotion to Him. The family will host a private Life Celebration, Saturday afternoon August 6th.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Henry; mother and father, Ovetra and William Eugene Boyd; and her beloved nephew, Kirk Ross.
She is survived by her son, Heath Henry and step-son, Joe Henry; her sister, Brenda McMullen and husband, Don; her niece, Karen Ross and Christina Carter; her step-niece and nephews, Donna Powell, Jimmy McMullen, David McMullen and children; her great-nieces Rachel Duke and Makenna Ross; and her best friend of sixty years, Judy Byrd.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of East Texas. Additionally, the family would like to thank everyone from Hospice of East Texas for their wonderful kindness and empathy in all that they do.
Mom loved God and began her day in devotion to Him. The family will host a private Life Celebration, Saturday afternoon August 6th.