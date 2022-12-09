Mary Lynn Still
BIG SANDY — Mary Lynn Still Barnes 65 of Big Sandy, Tx passed away Saturday, Nov 19,2022 at a Tyler Hospital. Mary was born on Jan26,1957 to Charles and Margaret Still. She graduated from Big Sandy high school and attended TJC. She had a landscaping business in the early eighties that supplied plants to banks, attorney and Dr. offices and maintained them. She worked the travel industry for 20yrs with American Express Travel... She loved her family, friends and her fur babies Eddy, Margurete and Blue. She will be deeply missed by all. Mary leaves behind her husband of 30 years Michael K Barnes, children Tara and Conner Barnes. Brothers Charles and Elyce Still of Tyler and Steve Still of Big Sandy. Uncle Charles Brown and Sherry of Austin, Tx. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Susan Walton. Uncle James P. Brown and her dear grandmother Grannie Brown. The family would like to thank the Fresenius Dialysis Center in Gilmer for her exceptional care. A memorial will be held in the near future.